Shelter Island House Tour welcomed visitors

Rooms with a view. Guests on the House Tour were treated to rarely seen vistas of the Island’s beauty. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The Shelter Island Historical Society had a perfect summer day for its House Tour on Saturday, June 8, as Island homeowners opened their houses to visitors for the annual fundraising event.

With the theme “Connecting Home to Nature,” the tour invited visitors to enjoy stunning waterfront views and garden surroundings, as well as the interiors of five very different houses.

The houses offered a variety of architectures, from a 1929 Sears kit house to a brand new designer house overlooking a stunning vista on the south side of the Island. The decor in each reflected the owners’ tastes as well as diverse interpretations of Shelter Island living.

Tickets to the tour provided entry to the homes, which could be visited in any order except the final house, where a reception, silent auction and raffle drawing was held to cap off the day.