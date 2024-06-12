Daily Update: Cliff Clark and Shelter Island’s tradition of running

An Islander running with the some of the greats of the sport. At the 1972 Olympic Trials, from left, Cliff Clark (301), Tracy Smith (398), Dick Buerkle, Gerry Lindgren in the striped top, Sid Sink, and Steve Prefontaine (229). (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for June 12, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Present at the creation: Cliff Clark and Shelter Island’s tradition of running

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead CAP Say No to Drugs walk honors Sue Wicks

Berry-rich Strawberry Festival opens in Mattituck

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Short-term rental debate continues in Greenport

Berry-rich North Fork Festival opens in Mattituck

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Harbor views, salty air and sunny porches on Sterling Street

SOUTHFORKER

If These Walls Could Talk: Four decades and counting at the Stephen Talkhouse

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

