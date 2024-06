Shelter Island Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler with a rescued turtle. (Credit: Corinna Kraft)

Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler said everyone should watch out for turtles in the roadways, but also check under their cars before starting out.

In the photo above, she shows a rescued turtle this week that was deep under a vehicle and could have been crushed if not for the diligence of the homeowner who called for Officer Zahler’s assistance.

Below are more photos by Corinna Kraft on the rescue.