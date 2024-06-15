Early voting in Democratic Primary starts today

Early voting in the Democratic Primary for Islanders begins today, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Center.

It continues Sunday and Monday, also 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday next weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who may be off-Island can vote early at any Suffolk County polling place during the same early voting hours. A complete list of polling place is listed on the New York State Board of Elections website.

Those who prefer to vote in person on primary day, June 25, can do so between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., but only at the Community Center.