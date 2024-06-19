Daily Update

Daily Update: Love on the Rock: Cultivating love and adventure

By Reporter Staff

Adam Bundy, left, and James Marshall celebrate at Adam’s son Austin’s wedding. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for June 19, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Love on the Rock: Cultivating love and adventure

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Fork charter captains are on the striped bass

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Multimedia: North Fork Juneteenth parade and celebration

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Rock-solid Shelter Island fun

SOUTHFORKER

Hear and Now: The local musicians that make up the East End’s musical dynasty

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content