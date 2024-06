Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

That proud fellow from last week (see below) is, as Island expert Roger McKeon wrote to us, “The Whale’s Tale gull.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

You know it’s truly summer when the iconic mini-golf and soda fountain is open for business, now celebrating 23 years under the current management.