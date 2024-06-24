Daily Update: Jenifer’s SI Journal: Crucible for creativity
Here are the headlines for June 24, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Crucible for creativity
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
OLA of Eastern Long Island listed in state budget for first time
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Sea turtle sculpture unveiled at Riverhead’s aquarium honoring NY Marine Rescue Center
NORTHFORKER
By the Sea: The ultimate North Fork beach guide
SOUTHFORKER
See You At Shippy’s: Southampton’s old-school staple has a new-school vibe
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
