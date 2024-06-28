Daily Update

Daily Update: PSEG-LI touts ‘time-of-day’ rates save customers cash

By Reporter Staff

(Courtesy image)

Here are the headlines for June 28, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

Celebrating the Fourth of July on the North Fork 

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

PSEG-LI touts ‘time-of-day’ rates save customers cash

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Officials confront the ‘perception’ of crime in Riverhead at Chamber panel

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Rotary revives popular mini-railroad

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of June 28

SOUTHFORKER

June finishes with a weekend-long roster of all things art

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Related Content