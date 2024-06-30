Shelter Island DAR historic tour for July 4: Guides will assist at Colonial grave sites

Revolutionary War Patriots’ gravestones at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Colonial Cemeteries. (Credit: Carol Galligan)

The Shelter Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will offer a “self-tour” of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church south Colonial Burying Grounds on Thursday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Patriot stones will be identified.

Island Chapter Historian Karen Kiaer, and Honorary Regent Joy Bowditch Bausman, will be available to answer questions concerning the Shelter Island patriots, as well as the history of Shelter Island citizens who were British prisoners of war during the Revolution.

The Shelter Island Chapter NSDAR expressed thanks to Dan Binder and Chris Johnson for overseeing the care of the historic church burying grounds.