Featured Story

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: July 5, 2024

By Reporter Staff

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

(Courtesy photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 26, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Estate of Vivienne Gershon to Rafael & Clara Perez, 3 Lake Drive (700-19-1-89.004) (R) $1,075,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Alexander Galasso to Priya Kumar & Peter Medford, 40 Overlook Drive (600-86-1-32) (R) $2,425,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Shwetha & Tim Ringel to Gregory Adams, 3 Banks Street (1000-97-3-18.008) (R) $1,950,000

• Archivist Capital Fishermans Beach LLC to Ross & Tara Baltic, 370 Fishermans Beach Road (1000-111-1-13.001) (R) $1,900,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• J Kevin & Karen McLaughlin to Wesley Milillo & Rachel Saputo, 680 Old Orchard Lane (1000-31-6-21) (R) $877,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Mehmet Sengulen, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 4 (1001-3.02-2-4) (R) $1,200,000

• Zina Hull Trust to Eileen Lederer, 555 Bridge Street (1000-34-3-52) (R) $965,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Michelle Behr, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 14 (1001-3.02-3-8) (R) $175,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Estate of Frederick Koehler to McCall Family Holdings LLP, 19500 Main Road (1000-115-7-13.002) (V) $1,700,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Melissa Bekisz to Peter Miedema, 720 Henrys Lane (1000-74-2-31) (R) $650,000

• Hunter One Realty Inc to Scott Kruk, 30155 County Road 48 (1000-74-1-37.002) (R) $575,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• James Maugeri Trust to Lisa & Joseph Sorrento, 33 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-33) (R) $860,000

• Janusz & Ewa Koziol to HIRM Holdings LLC, 304 Cedar Avenue (600-128-3-15) (R) $650,000

• John Munzel to 410 Ostrander Ave LLC, 410 Ostrander Avenue (600-127-2-27) (R) $405,000

• Benjamin Brannon to Robert Barry, 508 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-40) (R) $370,000

• County of Suffolk to Long Island Home Solutions Ltd, 707 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-32) (R) $310,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 400 Windjammer LLC to Vincent Illuzzt, 400 Windjammer Drive (1000-79-4-8.001) (R) $2,725,000

• Elizabeth Lind to Town of Southold, 2000 Lighthouse Road (1000-50-5-1) (V) $1,300,000

• Lyons Family Trust & Kevin Lyons to Bayview CDEC LLC, 2085 Bayview Avenue (1000-52-5-3) (R) $1,175,000

• Brooksite Inc to Next Gen Design Inc 80 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.018) (V) 640,000

• Edward Mank to Dianne Parkin & Christian Glander, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 1A (1000-63.01-1-1) (R) $615,000

• John Nickles to 265 Arshamomaque LLC, 265 Arshamomaque Avenue (1000-56-2-14) (V) $460,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content