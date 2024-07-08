Daily Update

Daily Update: Upgrades made to improve emergency responses at Crescent beach

By Reporter Staff

Here are the headlines for July 8, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Improved emergency response at Crescent beach

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Concerns raised after Juneteeth essay contest asks fifth-graders to write from slave’s perspective

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Exploring Southold schools ‘unintentional divide’

NORTHFORKER

Exercising mindfulness at Greenport Pilates, Yoga & Wellness

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Scarpetta’s Margherita Italiana

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

