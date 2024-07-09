Daily Update: Shelter Island Bucks bats come alive in doubleheader victory

Here are the headlines for July 9, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

Photos: 2024 Alive on 25, part one

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks bats come alive in doubleheader victory

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Summer soccer: Mattituck squad preps for season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Slain NYPD detective honored with ‘welcome home bridge’

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Summer living in full bloom at Verderber’s Nursery and Garden Center

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: 30 Years of Sen

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

