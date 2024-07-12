Daily Update: Yacht Club Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel: Memorial program July 14
Here are the headlines for July 12, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Yacht Club Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel: Memorial program July 14
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sound and Skate Festival looks to do the trick
Town approves bond for Fishers Island Coast Guard building
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Grants allow laid-off Riverhead school staff to be recalled
Rotary awards more than $90k in scholarships at annual luncheon
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of July 11
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Enchanté’s El Cielo Vert
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.