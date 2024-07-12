Daily Update: Yacht Club Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel: Memorial program July 14

Here are the headlines for July 12, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Yacht Club Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel: Memorial program July 14

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Sound and Skate Festival looks to do the trick

Town approves bond for Fishers Island Coast Guard building

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Grants allow laid-off Riverhead school staff to be recalled

Rotary awards more than $90k in scholarships at annual luncheon

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of July 11

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Enchanté’s El Cielo Vert

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.