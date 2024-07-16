Daily Update: Shelter Island Board of Education hears appeal for more sports

Sophie Clark and Sean Clark carried the message to the Board of Education last week about the need to combine sports teams with other school districts. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for July 16, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Board of Education hears appeal for more sports

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s Sound & Skate Festival held despite scorching high temps

Officials pressing ahead revamping short term rental minimum despite opposition

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Center for Women and Infants at PBMC received $10 million boost

NORTHFORKER

Myles on Main offers family friendly dining with an eclectic menu

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Channing Daughters Winemaker, Christopher Tracy

