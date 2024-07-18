Daily Update: Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee member wants action
Here are the headlines for July 18, 2024.
FREE FOR ALL
Photos: Blast for CAST 2024, a sold-out smash
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee member wants action
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Square and riverfront park plans spur debate
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold and Riverhead Town Boards host rare joint work session
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Designer shopping sale, pig roast and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Duryea’s lobster Cobb salad
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.