Daily Update: Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee member wants action

(Courtesy Image)

Here are the headlines for July 18, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

Photos: Blast for CAST 2024, a sold-out smash

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee member wants action

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town Square and riverfront park plans spur debate

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold and Riverhead Town Boards host rare joint work session

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Designer shopping sale, pig roast and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Duryea’s lobster Cobb salad

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.