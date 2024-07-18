Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 18, 2024

EVERY WEEK

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Friday, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Bunny Stuffed Animals, 2 p.m. (ages 6+) This summer, the library’s stuffed animal is a bunny rabbit — absolutely adorable and totally soft. Come to the stuff ‘n’ fluff party under the tent. This program requires registration at silibrary.org as bunnies are limited. Please register per person instead of per family.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and yes, the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Story Time, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-5) At the library. No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 6+) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 18

The Sun vs. Your Skin: Skin Cancer Safety, 12 p.m. (Zoom, presented by Library). Dr. William Guo and Matthew Chen from Stony Brook University School of Medicine, will discuss the different types of skin cancer, risk factors, treatment options, and dermatologist-recommended practices. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Friday Night Dialogue, From My Mouth to Your Ears, The Art of Audiobook Narration, 7 p.m. in person, Library. Hear from Gerard Doyle, one of the best in the business. Register at silibrary.org

Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Sylvester Manor History Tour 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 90-minute tour will feature the Manor Grounds and the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground. Please dress comfortably and wear closed-toe walking shoes. Inclement weather cancels the tour and refunds will be issued. Insect repellent will be available. This tour is not ADA accessible and is recommended for ages 12+.Tickets are $40 per person and advance registration at sylvestermanor.org is recommended.

Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

THURSDAY, JULY 18 – SUNDAY, JULY 21

A Deck of Ferry Tales, 6 p.m. each night. Musical presented by Shelter Island Historical Society. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org

MONDAY, JULY 22

CAST Van 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Author Talk: Thomas Maier, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Award-winning author, journalist and TV producer discusses his new novel Montauk to Manhattan. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Cookbook Club 5 p.m, Library tent. Bring your favorite foods and join the group for a picnic. Sign up at the circulation desk and bring a copy of your recipe.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Working for Peace in the Middle East: 7 p.m. Library. Francis Dubois has had a distinguished career with the United Nations, serving as the Deputy Coordinator of the UN Secretary General in the Palestinian Territories, then Head of the UN Office (with the rank of Ambassador), in Iraq, Algeria and Tunisia in the same capacity. At the library, he will speak of his work for the United Nations, and his experience working for peace. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee

July 18, 9 - 10 a.m.

WAC Discussion at the Library

July 18, 5- 7 p.m.

Board of Ethics

July 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fire District Meeting

July 22, 7:30, Center Firehouse

Town Board Work Session

July 23, 1 - 3 p.m.

ZBA Hearing

July 24, 7:30 - 9 p.m.