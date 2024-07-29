Daily Update: Can you use a laugh? Shelter Island’s funniest man has a new book

Peter Waldner will be signing copies of his new book at a reception at the Shelter Island Art House on Grand Avenue tomorrow afternoon, Saturday July 27.

Here are the headlines for July 29, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Can you use a laugh? Shelter Island’s funniest man has a new book

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Strong’s revises site plan for proposed yacht storage

Southold Town employee files discrimination lawsuit

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Jamesport psychologist Neil Fenton leaves behind a legacy of kindness

NORTHFORKER

Worth the stop: Enjoying the bounty of North Fork farm stands

SOUTHFORKER

Lights, Camera, Action! Offshore Art & Film Festival comes to Montauk this September

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.