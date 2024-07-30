Daily Update: More quail released around Shelter Island, third year for tick control effort
Here are the headlines for July 30, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
More quail released around Shelter Island: Third year for tick control effort
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Armed school resource officers approved for Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ospreys end regular season in style with tribute to Dylan Newman
NORTHFORKER
Maize empanadas are the latest flavor-filled creation by Cheo Avila
SOUTHFORKER
Build Back Better: RLW4 Builders is the East End’s fixer
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
