Daily Update: More quail released around Shelter Island, third year for tick control effort

Sean Clark with his sons, Colton 8, and Chase, 5, and standing, Brendan Colligan, 5, releasing quail in Silver Beach in June 2023. A new batch of the birds has recently been released into the wild. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Here are the headlines for July 30, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

More quail released around Shelter Island: Third year for tick control effort

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Armed school resource officers approved for Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ospreys end regular season in style with tribute to Dylan Newman

NORTHFORKER

Maize empanadas are the latest flavor-filled creation by Cheo Avila

SOUTHFORKER

Build Back Better: RLW4 Builders is the East End’s fixer

