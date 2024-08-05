Daily Update: Determined Shelter Islander takes on Ironman: Competes upstate in grueling event
Here are the headlines for August 5, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Determined Shelter Islander takes on Ironman: Competes upstate in grueling event
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Billy Hickox, recovering from rare disease, gives back
Southold Historical Museum director stepping down after 13 years
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
PBMC honored for culinary excellence by Slow Food East End
Ed Frost sworn in as new chief of the Riverhead Police Department
NORTHFORKER
The Secret Sauce: Chicken barbecues are the North Fork’s hottest summer tradition
SOUTHFORKER
