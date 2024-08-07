Daily Update: Pass the Advil — Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club sailors brave the breeze
Here are the headlines for August 7, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Pass the Advil — Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club sailors brave the breeze
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Final decision on Strong’s revised plans for yacht storage facility delayed
State grant money adds to Southold drone fleet
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police rescue three from house fire sparked by ‘unattended cooking’
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: A lovely cottage in Laurel
SOUTHFORKER
Your Next Beach Read: ‘Elizabeth of East Hampton’ Reimagines ‘Pride and Prejudice’
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
