From slavery to freedom: Film screening at Sylvester Manor

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

The film, “Forgotten Founders: David Hempstead, Senior,” which was selected for the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival, will be screened on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the Sylvester Manor Grounds.

The film is a short-form documentary, highlighting the life of David Hempstead, Senior, on the East End of Long Island. The film traces his journey from slavery to freedom, from the time of his manumission in 1804 to his death in 1834.

The screening will be followed by a short Q & A with Donnamarie Barnes, Director of History & Heritage at Sylvester Manor. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free to attend; RSVP is requested to [email protected]