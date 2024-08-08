Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Aug. 8, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., (All Ages) Plenty of flavors and toppings at the library. No registration is necessary.

Wilderness Wanderings: Sylvester Manor, 6 – 8:30 p.m. ages 5-8. Kids will enjoy an activity, cook dinner (hot dogs/s’mores), read a story and talk about the evening’s topic: Herptiles (Turtles, Frogs, Reptiles, Salamanders). Limited space is available. $100/child. Visit sylvestermanor.org to sign up.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Family Trivia at SALT (All Ages), 4 -6 p.m. Trivia starts at 5 p.m. at Shipwreck. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 2-5) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Slime Time (Ages 6+) 2 p.m. All kinds of things to add into your slime: foam beads, glitter, shaving cream and more. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Friday Night Dialogue: Kevin Westley, The Pioneer’s of 50s Rock n Roll: Part 2. 7 p.m. (Zoom) Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Free. No RSVP necessary.

Heights Illumination Night, 7:30 p.m., Community Sing, refreshments, Union Chapel Grove. All welcome. Stroll and enjoy the lanterns on houses in the lower Heights.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, 8 a.m. Shelter Island Racquet Club. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org for registration information.

Meditation Worshop, Sylvester Manor, 9 a.m. 4-class series. $200. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information.

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Nature Writing Workshop: Mashomack, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Mashomack Manor House, led by Maryann Calendrille, co-owner of Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor. $25. Advance registration is required; Email [email protected]

Charles Dickens Book Club, 2 p.m. (Zoom). Little Dorrit. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

St. Mary’s Church Annual Chicken BBQ, 6 p.m. $40 in advance; $45 at the door if not sold out. Eat-in or take-out. Call 631-749-0772 x2 to reserve a ticket.

Perlman Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Free. No RSVP necessary.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

Tour of Taylor’s Island, 10:30 a.m. Meet at the library for transportation to the island, visit the Smith-Taylor cabin. Bring a picnic lunch and wear good walking shoes. Space is limited so register in advance at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Sylvester Manor History Tour, 2:30 p.m. Manor grounds, 45-minute tour. Comfortable shoes advised, ages 12+. $25, advance registration suggested at sylvestermanor.org

Jane Austen Book Club, 7 p.m. (Zoom). Elizabeth of East Hampton gives Pride and Prejudice a fresh and funny spin. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Film Screening, Sylvester Manor grounds, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Free. “Forgotten Founders: David Hempstead, Senior,” traces his journey from slavery to freedom. Light refreshments. Q&A with Donnamarie Barnes, Director of History & Heritage. RSVP is requested to [email protected]

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Breastfeeding, 12 p.m. (Zoom) Lactation Consultant Aimee Liguori will discuss how breastfeeding helps build your baby’s immune system and offers the perfect nutrition. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Virtual author series: College admissions, 2 p.m. Irena Smith, PhD., consultant and former Stanford University admissions officer. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org for information and registration.

Taylor’s Island Benefit, 6-8 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club, $100. Information at taylorsisland.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

Class of 1984 40th Reunion, 5-9 p.m. SALT. $72.00(includes gratuities). OPEN BAR from 5-7pm, Dinner includes “5” items Buffet style and Dessert. Contact Trisha (Melanson) O’Brien 631-905-8782 with Zelle payment to reserve.

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board

August 8, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund

Advisory Board

August 12, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management

Advisory Council

August 12, 5 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

August 13, 1- 3 p.m.

Planning Board

August 13, 7 - 9 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee

August 13, 9 - 10 a.m.

Green Options Committee

August 15, 9 - 10 a.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees meeting

Village Hall

August 10, 9 a.m.