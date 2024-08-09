Daily Update: Shelter Islander and shark fight over a bluefish for dinner
Here are the headlines for August 9, 2024.
FREE FOR ALL
Weather advisory issued for North Fork region
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Islander and shark fight over a bluefish for dinner
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
August skywatch: meteors, Mars and a blue moon
Forecast forces BID to postpone Alive on 25
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
I Bird NY Challenge still open; rewards available
Quail release project receives donations, inquiries
NORTHFORKER
The Bucket List: Don’t miss out before summer’s over
SOUTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Pure Soul’s Sylma Cabrera
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
