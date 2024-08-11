Rescuing Rezzy

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Quick-thinking Good Samaritans Liz Larsen, Sara Garcia, Alice Potter and Lily Potter were on the spot to catch Rezzy the Raccoon (IDed by Peter Waldner, who should know) jumping out of a tree at the library.

It seems Rezzy has given up chasing Nancy Green around town and was elevating his game.

Watch this spot closely in coming weeks as we follow the adventuresome raccoon (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek through the Island, all leading to the 14th annual ArtSI Studio Tour coming up Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.