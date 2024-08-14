Daily Update: School gets new science teacher, two cafeteria employees to be hired
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 14.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
School gets new science teacher, two cafeteria employees to be hired
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
East End Arts unveils a new executive director
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town calls for volunteers to help Bay to Sound mission
Avid Southold metal detetorist finds lost valuables
NORTHFORKER
Rowan Craft Boutique is the quirky brainchild of a local free spirit in Southold
SOUTHFORKER
Hamptons-born spice blend makes authentic Indian cooking easy
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter