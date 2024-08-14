Daily Update: School gets new science teacher, two cafeteria employees to be hired

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 14.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

School gets new science teacher, two cafeteria employees to be hired

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East End Arts unveils a new executive director

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town calls for volunteers to help Bay to Sound mission

Avid Southold metal detetorist finds lost valuables

NORTHFORKER

Rowan Craft Boutique is the quirky brainchild of a local free spirit in Southold

SOUTHFORKER

Hamptons-born spice blend makes authentic Indian cooking easy

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

