Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Aug. 15, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS



THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Slime Time (Ages 6+) 2 p.m. All kinds of things to add into your slime: foam beads, glitter, shaving cream and more. Register at silibrary.org

Wilderness Wanderings: Sylvester Manor, 6 – 8:30 p.m. ages 5-8. Kids will enjoy an activity, cook dinner (hot dogs/s’mores), read a story and talk about the evening’s topic: Sounds of Nature. Limited space is available. $100/child. Visit sylvestermanor.org to sign up.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Terrariums with Garden Club (Ages 6+) 1 p.m. Make fairy garden terrariums with the Shelter Island Garden Club. Eda will help us plant succulents into small planters for decorating and to bring home. This program will be outside under the tent. Please register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 6+) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Cotton Candy Party (All Ages), 2 p.m., You’ll get to enjoy pink or blue cotton candy and watch it be made in front of you. This program is weather dependent; please register at silibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Breastfeeding, 12 p.m. (Zoom) Lactation Consultant Aimee Liguori will discuss how breastfeeding helps build your baby’s immune system and offers the perfect nutrition. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Virtual author series: College admissions, 2 p.m. Irena Smith, PhD., consultant and former Stanford University admissions officer. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org for information and registration.

Sylvester Manor History & Heritage Walking Tour, 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. Outdoor tour covering the early history of the manor. $25; advance registration at sylvestermanor.org

Taylor’s Island Benefit , 4-6 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club, $100 minimum donation per person. Send check to Taylor’s Island Foundation, PO Box 524, SI Hts. 11965 or to pay with a credit card, go to taylorsisland.org/howtohelp.html and click on Donate.

Music at Wades Beach, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Peconic County Ramblers.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Perlman Program Recital, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Ariel Quartet performs chamber music in the Stires-Stark alumni program. $35. Tickets at perlmanmusicprogram.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Perlman Program Recital, 7 p.m., Performance Tent. Ariel Quartet performs chamber music in the Stires-Stark alumni program. Special performance: Kim Kashkashian, viola. $35. Tickets at perlmanmusicprogram.org

ArtSI Tour, 12-5 p.m., Shelter Island artists welcome visitors to open studios. Map at artsi.info

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

ArtSI Tour, 12-5 p.m., Shelter Island artists welcome visitors to open studios. Map at artsi.info

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Lowering Prescription Drug Costs, 2:30 p.m., Zoom, presented by the library. Tom McCann from Senior Services of North America will discuss costs and safety. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m., led by library’s Suzanne Louer at the Historical Society. A woman discovers secrets in a rare book that has connections to her past. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Music at Wades Beach, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Peconic County Ramblers.

Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. No cook, cool down dishes. From icebox cakes to sandwiches, salads, gazpacho and more. Under the tent. Sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Relaxation and Rejuvenation Workshop, 6 – 7 p.m. Stress reduction and good health with Maria Maier and Susan Remkus Denis. Bring a yoga mat.Community Center. $10. Call Bethany at 631-749-0309 to register.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Author Talk, 6 p.m. Novelist Barbara Josselsohn discusses the process of creating an historical novel; her new book is set in Greenport. Under the library tent. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Archery Tournament, 9 -11 a.m., St. Gabe’s Field.

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee

August 15, 9 - 10 a.m.

Board of Ethics

August 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee

August 19, 2 - 3 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

August 20, 1 - 3 p.m.

ZBA Work Session

August 21, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.