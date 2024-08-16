Daily Update: An Island cruise in aid of veterans: Annual fundraiser for Strongpoint Theinert Ranch

The sunset ferry cruise from a few years ago during the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund Annual Benefit. Sign on for this year’s outing. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Here are the headlines for Friday, August 16.

Riverhead officials cancel Aug. 20 agri-resorts hearing; public forum scheduled for Sept. 18

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

An Island cruise in aid of veterans: Annual fundraiser for Strongpoint Theinert Ranch

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead schools to offer free meals to all students this year

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Vermont sailors find a home in Greenport Harbor

Cutchogue library acquires church property, plans expansion

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: A special benefit on Shelter Island, Polish festivities and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

ArtSI gearing up for a weekend of creative wonder

