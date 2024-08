Off Camp Quinipet. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Shelter Island could be in for more rain today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a 20% chance of showers Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

The high temperature will reach near 79 degrees, and the winds will be from the southeast at 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight the NWS is forecasting a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 68 degrees and the winds staying out of the southeast at about 6 mph.