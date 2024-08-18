What is that? Aug. 18, 2023

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know.

Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s mystery photo (below) presented no problem to Roger McKeon coming up with the correct answer. Roger wrote to us: “It’s a dragonfly on one of the posts at the entrance to George Schultheis’s place on Nostrand Parkway.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

And Linda Cass was right behind Roger writing, “The entrance to George Schultheis’s house on Nostrand.”

One of the most entertaining sights on the Island, the Schultheis grounds features other delightful creatures. And we particularly like the sign on one of the entrance posts: “Beware of Dragon.”