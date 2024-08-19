Daily Update: Shelter Island Class Reunion planned: Class of 1984 to gather, but all grads invited

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Here are the headlines for Monday, August 19.

FREE FOR ALL SUBSCRIBERS

Guest Spot: Mowing over the litter just makes more

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Class Reunion planned: Class of 1984 to gather, but all grads invited

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls soccer: Wildcats gear up for another run at state title

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport graduate Abaladejo gives back by getting involved

Staff-built lighthouse model on display in Orient

NORTHFORKER

Meat’s Meat meets The Branch: Check out the tap room’s smoky new menu

SOUTHFORKER

Growing Good: Quail Hill at 35

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.