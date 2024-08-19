Everything was just duckie: Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce hosts annual event
The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Duck Race on Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Volunteer Park on Bridge Street.
The bright yellow rubber competitors, once ceremoniously dumped off First Bridge, serenely made their way from Chase Creek into the harbor. A crowd gathered to see which of the contributors, who’d paid $20 for each numbered duck, would reap the winnings.
Ben Brown’s duck came in first, garnering him 10% of the take, followed by Tia Stuart and Dan Moratta, with 5% and 2.5% respectively.
On a weekend dominated by storms and cloudy weather, the Chamber’s rubber ducks had their moment in the sun to keep a summer tradition alive.