Daily Update: Family, business, and the rewards of restoration: Ben Smith and Island Exterior Cleaning
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 20.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Family, business, and the rewards of restoration: Ben Smith and Island Exterior Cleaning
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos: 2024 Polish Town Fair & Festival
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
10 years of serving sandwiches ‘with love…and bacon’ at Ammirati’s of Love Lane
New therapy dog to bring the healing to SBELIH
NORTHFORKER
Little Creek’s Big Idea: 10 years at the beloved Greenport oyster shack
SOUTHFORKER
Be a yacht owner — or just look like one
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.