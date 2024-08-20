Daily Update: Family, business, and the rewards of restoration: Ben Smith and Island Exterior Cleaning

The Island Exterior Cleaning crew takes a break. At center, Owner Ben Smith holding son Kai with mom Callie Smith. Flanking the Smith family is Carlos Machado left, and Melbin Machado. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 20.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Family, business, and the rewards of restoration: Ben Smith and Island Exterior Cleaning

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: 2024 Polish Town Fair & Festival

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

10 years of serving sandwiches ‘with love…and bacon’ at Ammirati’s of Love Lane

New therapy dog to bring the healing to SBELIH

NORTHFORKER

Little Creek’s Big Idea: 10 years at the beloved Greenport oyster shack

SOUTHFORKER

Be a yacht owner — or just look like one

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

