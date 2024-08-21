Daily Update: Where everyone gets involved: Shelter Island Recreation Dept. hosts pickup games for all ages and skills

Jimbo Theinert going strong to the paint on Sunday night in a pickup basketball game at the school gym sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 21.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Where everyone gets involved: Shelter Island Recreation Dept. hosts pickup games for all ages and skills

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Inaugural North Fork Jewish Music Fest this weekend

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boys soccer: Mattituck and Center Moriches to revive rivalry

ELIH Foundation gala kicks off stroke center fundraising

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Bay views and three stories for your story to unfold

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Peach and tomato Caprese

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

