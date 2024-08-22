Daily Update: Champions of Shelter Island’s Gardiner Bay Country Club

The finalists for the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club championships. From left, Men’s Runner Up Matthew Feinstein, Men’s Champion Will Celiberti, Women’s Champion Samantha Sessa, Women’s Runner Up Molly Ryan. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 22.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Champions of Shelter Island’s Gardiner’s Bay Country Club

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Charter School seeks permits for temporary trailers

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Art scandal documentary ‘Taking Venice’ screens in Greenport

Inaugural North Fork Jewish Music Fest this weekend

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Groovy times in Greenport, smokin’ vibes in Cutchogue and more North Fork Fun

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Upside down, but right where it belongs in Quogue

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.