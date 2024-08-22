Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: Aug. 22, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 14, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND heights (11965)

• Estate of Janet Kaften to 46 Hilo Drive LLC, 46 Hilo Drive (700-18-4-17) (R) $2,800,000

• John Greally & Geraldine McGinty to Lindsay & Emmett McCann, 31 Terry Drive (700-17-1-60) (R) $1,385,000

• Elisabeth Brugnoni Family Trust to Lynda LoMangino, 169 North Ferry Road, (700-7-3-33.001) (V) $725,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• NP Riverhead Industrial LLC to NP Riverhead I LLC, 1743 Middle Road (600-100-3-3) (V) $10,000,000

• US Bank to Michael Granieri & Tricia Ross-Granieri, 112 Nicholas Way (600-100-2-2.013) (R) $850,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Dave McGahan to Serenity Home 2024 LLC, 2020 Stillwater Avenue (1000-103-7-12) (R) $1,300,000

• Linda & Thomas Shine to Derrick Chapman & Lindsay Donaldson, 3985 Pequash Avenue (1000-137-2-19.005) (R) $707,500

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Estate of Fred Plumb to Little-Gull.com LLC, Little Gull Island (1000-130-1-3) (V) $425,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Barbara & Frederick Hansen to Theresa Homan, 355 Woodcliff Drive (1000-107-7-25) (R) $825,000

• Ausher 26 LLC to John Vahey, Village Lane (1000-114-6-21) (V) $45,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Peter Ollen Trust to Seafarers Bungalow LLC, 2845 Hobart Road (1000-65-1-14) (R) $885,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Charlotte Mourlot & Francois Latapie to 2350 Wading LLC, 2350 North Wading River Road (600-36-2-21) (R) $955,000

• Ann Carlile to Jared & Heather Hunt, 83 Cedar Road (600-27-3-53) (R) $475,000

• Michelle McQueen to Amy Babcock, 84 Herod Point Road (600-26-3-20) (R) $447,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)