Daily Update: Shelter Island Good Samaritan immediately on scene of plane crash

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 27.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Good Samaritan immediately on scene of plane crash
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Alive on 25 closes season with lasers in Town Square
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Photos: 2024 Cutchogue Fire Department Chicken Barbecue
NORTHFORKER
Worth the Stop: Roasted sweet corn is the perfect late-summer treat
SOUTHFORKER
Laugh Line: Sticks and Stones Comedy Club tickles the South Fork’s funny bone
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
