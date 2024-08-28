Daily Update: Is It really time to go back to school? Two Shelter Island moms on getting it together

Shelter Island School opens for the 2024-2025 academic year on Wednesday, Sept. 4. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 28.

FREE FOR ALL SUBSCRIBERS

NY Marine Rescue Center public turtle release season closes

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Is it really time to go back to school? Two Shelter Island moms on getting it together

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Riverheadopoly’ spotlights businesses, community groups

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Garden Rewards Program still open to North Fork residents

NORTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Citrus, fennel and arugula salad by Paula Croteau

SOUTHFORKER

Want to work out more? Then ‘HIIT’ the beach!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.