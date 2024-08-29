Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Aug. 29, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1 p.m. (grades 6+) Adventuring onward. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Sylvester Manor History Tour, 11 a.m. $25. Info and registration at sylvestermanor.org

Candlelight Vigil of Hope, 7 p.m. Fiske Field Basketball Courts. Remember lives impacted by substance abuse. Embrace the hope of recovery.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Friday Night Dialogue, David Browne & Tom Junod, 7 p.m. Library Tent. Summer songs: what makes a pop music classic? Two noted authors and rock fans will discuss. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Car Wash, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Shelter Island School. Classes of 2029 and 2030 will be raising funds for their Disney trip. Rain date Sunday.

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Snapper Derby, all day. Weigh-in 4 p.m. Tent by Town Hall. Info at [email protected]

Shakespeare in Community, 12 p.m. Discussion of Richard II. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

BBQ Cook-off, Mitchell Post 281, 5 p.m. $55 per person includes pulled pork, sides and soft drinks. Limit of 300 tickets. Purchase at event or email [email protected]

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Sculpture at Sylvester Manor Tour, 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m. Free. Guided by curator Tom Cugliani. Exhibit ends Sept. 8. Visit sylvestermanor.org for info and registration.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Friday Night Dialogue, CAST: A Safety Net for Islander and Others, 7 p.m. Library Tent. Cathy Demeroto, Director of the Center for Advocacy/Support/Transformation will speak about the organization that assists hundreds of Islanders with nutrition, education, and much more. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

September 5, 1 p.m

WQIAB

September 5, 6 - 7 p.m.

West Neck Water District Board of Directors

September 6, 2 - 3 p.m.