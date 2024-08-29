Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: Aug. 29, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 21, 2024, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Estate of Patricia Foley to Jennifer Melhofer, 61 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-33) (R) $617,500

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Frances Smith to Frederick & Barbara Hansen, 30 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-43) (R) $620,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 325 Wiggins St LLC to Jedi Group LLC, 325 Wiggins Street (1001-6-4-11) (R) $700,000

• John Donaldson to Ringold Family Trust, 38 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-38) (R) $690,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Regional Asset Management LLC to Anthony Stalters, 970 Village Lane (1000-114-6-15) (R) $900,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Justin Deravin & Ronald Tarantino to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 40 Kerry Court (600-81-1-17.007) (R) $850,000

• National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Doris & Belfor Guichay, 40 Kerry Court (600-81-1-17.007) (R) $850,000

• Vera Chandler to 12 Wilson Avenue LLC, 12 Wilson Avenue (600-105-2-67) (R) $435,000

• Daniel J Murphy (Referee) & Jose & Yessenia Mendez (Defendants) to Hunter One Realty Inc, 39 Fairway Avenue (600-111-1-23) (R) $406,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Shirley Bratle to 775 Hill Road Owner LLC, 775 Hill Road (1000-70-4-27) (R) $615,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Joanne Robertson-Eletto to Ministerial Indigenous Nations Trust, 29 Sylvan Place (600-33-2-21) (R) $750,000

• Jeanine Maciora to John & Sherri Blum, 95 Cedar Road (600-27-3-51) (R) $600,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)