A few tears as students trek back to school

Mob scene? No, just getting organized on the first day of school. (Credit: Courtesy)

There were a few tears on the first day of school, not unusual, especially among the youngest students coming to classrooms for the first time.

But not all who shed tears on Sept. 4 were the youngest students, said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. There were a number of parents of those young students coming to terms with their “babies” not being at home for several hours each day.

Again, not unusual, but Mr. Doelger pronounced the first day of the 2024-25 school year “beautiful. We look forward to the best year yet.”

As expected, there were 185 students arriving on campus that morning. Mr. Doelger said 96 are elementary students while the remaining 89 are in the secondary level. Mr. Doelger said he anticipates student enrollment will increase as a few families were involved in getting children enrolled.

The redecorated cafeteria with a new menu served 100 lunches that day.

Shelter Island Police officers provided ice cream for all students last Friday.

If there was one wrench in the works on day one, it came with bus transportation; the district’s bus wouldn’t start. Worry not, Mr. Doelger said. Long-time driver Heather Lee was at the school early and able to have another vehicle sent to the Island in time to ensure all students were picked up on time.

Teachers returned to work the day before students arrived, participating in a conference with keynote speaker Emily Perl Kingsley, a writer, long-time former staffer at Sesame Street, and the recipient of 22 Emmy Awards. Her son, Jason, was born with Down syndrome. Ms. Kingsley has written and spoken about and been an activist for children with special needs for more than 30 years.

She was an inspiring speaker last week for the educators on Shelter Island, Mr. Doelger said.