Shelter Island Justice Court report: Sept. 9, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on June 17, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted.

Jovane Andrade Coria, pedestrian crosswalk violation, reduced from speeding 49 mph in a 25-mph zone, fined $125.

Adam M. Bundy, pedestrian crosswalk violation, reduced from imprudent speed, fined $125.

Jean J. Esterhuysen, no flotation device for a child under 12, fined $25.

Geovanny Gomez Gonzalez, number plate and stop lamp violations, fined $25 plus $93 state surcharge for each violation.

Gregory Sautner, possession of fish beyond the limit, $55 plus $75.

Valentin Cardoso, camping on a beach, $125.

Gerson Hernandez Concoba, rubbish violation, $200.

A charge of fishing out of season against Carlos A. Melgar was dismissed.

The case of Jamal Laghjichi on assault and harassment charges was adjourned for one year in contemplation of dismissal.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar at the request of defendants or their attorneys, three at the request of the court.