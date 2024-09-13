Daily Update: Gimme Shelter: Check the calendar — are you superstitious?
Here are the headlines for Friday, September 13.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gimme Shelter: Check the calendar — Are you superstitious?
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Fire Department distributing free emergency ROTH ID tags
SBELIH support helps add communication board to playground
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Chief Frost lays out priorities: tech, community outreach
Blue Waves boys soccer still searching for success on the pitch
NORTHFORKER
Historic Jamesport House Tour returns on Sept. 14
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Lulu’s Tropical Boulevardier
