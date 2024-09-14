League of Women Voters to register voters: Shelter Island Library will host this Tuesday 2:30-4 p.m.

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island & the North Fork is celebrating National Voter Registration Day Tuesday by setting sites for those who need to register in time to cast ballots Nov. 5.

The Shelter Island Library’s temporary residence in a large trailer in the parking lot of the library will provide space to the League to set up a registration table between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, for anyone who wishes to register.