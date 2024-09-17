Daily Update: ‘Repair Café’ resumes Saturday hosted by the Shelter Island Library

A Repair Cafe in the Netherlands, where the movement was created. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 17.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

‘Repair Café’ resumes Saturday hosted by the Shelter Island Library

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

International Festival shines brightly in Greenport

Greenport tops Port Jeff in football season opener

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves open football season with come-from-behind win

NORTHFORKER

Thar she blows! Maritime Festival sails back into Greenport Sept. 21 and 22

SOUTHFORKER

A Certain Stripe: Casting a Line for Striped Bass

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

