Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 19, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Pipe Cleaner Day, 2:30 p.m. (6+) Library. Create everything from dragons to bowls. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

DIY Embroidery, 2:30 p.m. (10+) Library. Learn the basics and make your own designs. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Farmstand Story Thyme, 10:30 p.m. (2-5) Reading new books and old favorites at Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Paper Windmills, 2:30 a.m. (6+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Popsicle Stick Planes, 2:30 a.m. (2-5) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Harvest Moon Ferry Cruise, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Sylvester Manor hosts the South Ferry cruise, with refreshments and music. Visit sylvestermanor.org for tickets.

Friday Night Dialogue: What Can Poetry Accomplish?, 7 p.m. Zoom. Island poet Virginia Walker will discuss with three Long Island poets. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

Mashomack Public Information Session, 10 a.m., Visitor Center. Prescribed burn plan will be discussed.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Mashomack Coastal Cleanup, 10 -11:30 a.m. Volunteers welcome to clean up litter and protect marine life.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Owls of Long Island, 7 p.m. Zoom. Birder Dianne Taggart will present photos and facts about the fascinating birds. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Opioid Addiction Forum, 4 p.m. For Community. Shelter Island School.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Shelter Island Reporter Forum, 5:30 p.m. Presbyterian Church Hall. The Future of Shelter Island: Water, Housing and Health Care, moderated by Chairty Robey.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Friday Night Dialogue: Social Security Planning, 5 p.m. In person at the library. Tom McCann will discuss decisions and planning for Social Security benefits. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Oysters R Here, 4 a.m. – 7 p.m. Oysters, charcuterie, beverages, entertainment. History Center grounds. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee

September 19, 9 - 10 a.m.

West Neck Water District Board of Directors

September 20, 2 - 3 p.m.

Fire District Meeting

September 23, 7:30 p.m.

Center Firehouse

Town Board Work Session

September 24, 1 - 3 p.m.

ZBA Hearing Sept 25, 7:30- 9 p.m.