Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 19, 2024
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. Community Center*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Pipe Cleaner Day, 2:30 p.m. (6+) Library. Create everything from dragons to bowls. Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
DIY Embroidery, 2:30 p.m. (10+) Library. Learn the basics and make your own designs. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Farmstand Story Thyme, 10:30 p.m. (2-5) Reading new books and old favorites at Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Paper Windmills, 2:30 a.m. (6+) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Popsicle Stick Planes, 2:30 a.m. (2-5) Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.
ADULT PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Harvest Moon Ferry Cruise, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Sylvester Manor hosts the South Ferry cruise, with refreshments and music. Visit sylvestermanor.org for tickets.
Friday Night Dialogue: What Can Poetry Accomplish?, 7 p.m. Zoom. Island poet Virginia Walker will discuss with three Long Island poets. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.
Mashomack Public Information Session, 10 a.m., Visitor Center. Prescribed burn plan will be discussed.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Mashomack Coastal Cleanup, 10 -11:30 a.m. Volunteers welcome to clean up litter and protect marine life.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Owls of Long Island, 7 p.m. Zoom. Birder Dianne Taggart will present photos and facts about the fascinating birds. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Opioid Addiction Forum, 4 p.m. For Community. Shelter Island School.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Shelter Island Reporter Forum, 5:30 p.m. Presbyterian Church Hall. The Future of Shelter Island: Water, Housing and Health Care, moderated by Chairty Robey.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Friday Night Dialogue: Social Security Planning, 5 p.m. In person at the library. Tom McCann will discuss decisions and planning for Social Security benefits. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Oysters R Here, 4 a.m. – 7 p.m. Oysters, charcuterie, beverages, entertainment. History Center grounds. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Green Options Committee
September 19, 9 - 10 a.m.
West Neck Water District Board of Directors
September 20, 2 - 3 p.m.
Fire District Meeting
September 23, 7:30 p.m.
Center Firehouse
Town Board Work Session
September 24, 1 - 3 p.m.
ZBA Hearing Sept 25, 7:30- 9 p.m.