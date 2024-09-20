Daily Update: Cooking with Charity: Bolognese alla Isola
Here are the headlines for Friday, September 20.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Cooking with Charity: Bolognese alla Isola
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Douglass family ‘proud’ to serve as festival Grand Marshal
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Cutchogue
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
North Fork Breast Health Coalition to hold walk Sunday at Tanger
Bittrolff, convicted in double murder, seeks exoneration
NORTHFORKER
Carbon-zero hero: The first electric, autonomous tractor in the Northeast arrives at Paumanok Vineyards
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Arthur & Sons Hazelnut Old Fashioned
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.