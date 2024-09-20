Daily Update: Cooking with Charity: Bolognese alla Isola

Isola in Shelter Island Heights serves up classic Italian fare. (Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 20.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Cooking with Charity: Bolognese alla Isola

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Douglass family ‘proud’ to serve as festival Grand Marshal

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Cutchogue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Fork Breast Health Coalition to hold walk Sunday at Tanger

Bittrolff, convicted in double murder, seeks exoneration

NORTHFORKER

Carbon-zero hero: The first electric, autonomous tractor in the Northeast arrives at Paumanok Vineyards

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Arthur & Sons Hazelnut Old Fashioned

