Daily Update: Cooking with Charity: Bolognese alla Isola

By Reporter Staff

Isola in Shelter Island Heights serves up classic Italian fare. (Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 20.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Cooking with Charity: Bolognese alla Isola

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Douglass family ‘proud’ to serve as festival Grand Marshal

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Cutchogue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Fork Breast Health Coalition to hold walk Sunday at Tanger

Bittrolff, convicted in double murder, seeks exoneration

NORTHFORKER

Carbon-zero hero: The first electric, autonomous tractor in the Northeast arrives at Paumanok Vineyards 

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Arthur & Sons Hazelnut Old Fashioned

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

