New Shelter Island Senior Center may be on horizon

The public got an insight from Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams last week at some of the discussions taking place at Capital Planning/Grants Committee, made up of primarily Town employees.

Ms. Brach-Williams revealed plans discussed at the Committee to explore creation of a site where senior lunches could be served on Fridays and Mondays in place of the Presbyterian Church Hall. The new structure could also become a new Senior Center, moving it out of the Medical Building, and the space could also be used for after-school activities for students.

In other news of the Committee’s discussions, development of a “facilities master plan” is another project necessary before the Town can move ahead as mandated by Suffolk County to provide water that meets quality requirements.

Part of that effort is to install one or more I/A septic systems at the Town Hall complex. That can’t be done until there’s a reliable assessment of more long-term needs for further development of office space.

Failure to determine expansion needs before undertaking I/A instillation is “putting the cart before the horse,” Ms. Brach-Williams said.

Another project the Town is planning with money from its capital projects budget is expansion to the ambulance barn to accommodate larger ambulances.

The Town capital spending account has $90,000 earmarked for the project but the bid came in at $153,218. On Monday night, the Town Board approved a bid from Carter-Melence, Inc. of Sound Beach, N.Y. to take on the project.

In addition to the $90,000 budgeted, another $15,000 is available in the capital budget reserves left from 2023 that can be applied. Another $65,000 that had been slated for development of a master plan for Town buildings has not yet been used and money from that item can cover the balance, the supervisor said.