Daily Update: Shelter Island School colleagues honor Jacki Dunning: New cellphone policy implemented

Shelter Island School District Clerk Jacqueline Dunning was named September’s Employee of the Month. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 24.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hallockville Farm Museum Country Fair returns

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East Marion FD asks for more funds in new budget

Photos: 2024 Maritime Festival Merry Merfolk Parade

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School colleagues honor Jacki Dunning: New cellphone policy implemented

NORTHFORKER

A ‘culinary kaleidoscope’ awaits as Riverhead kicks off its first Restaurant Week

SOUTHFORKER

Magic Man: The Life and Legend of Westhampton’s Billy Thorne

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.