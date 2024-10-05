Seasonal events to celebrate autumn: Family activities planned for next weekend

Autumn’s bounty will be on display at several celebrations of the season coming up for the Columbus Day weekend. (Courtesy illustration)

After September’s gentle departure from summer, October offers a full embrace of a snap in the air and the turning of leaves to vivid gold and russet hues.

With the additional day offered in celebration of Indigenous Peoples and Columbus observances, the Oct. 12-14 weekend on the Island has special events planned for outdoor fun.

The Shelter Island Historical Society will have a Harvest Festival on its grounds on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In addition to the vendors who’ve been at the Farmers Market all summer, there will be live music, a food truck, honey harvest, seasonal treats and hot cider.

The Shelter Island Public Library staff will be at the History Center to provide a spooky story time and engage children in making a seasonal craft.

On Oct. 12 and 13, Fall Fest at The Pridwin will feature special buffet menus offered on the front lawn on Saturday and Sunday (adults $65, children $25) with a Bouncy Castle, Sack Races, Pumpkin Painting, Hay Rides, Pumpkin Bowling, Hot Chocolate and Caramel Apple making stations and the 1st annual bobbing for apples contest at 2 & 3:30 p.m., all on the hotel’s front lawn and surrounding areas.

In the evening the hotel will be showing a scary movie and a bonfire with s’mores in the outdoor Grove Theater. More information and reservations are available at caperesorts.com or call 631-749-0476.