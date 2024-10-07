Daily Update: Shelter Island students stepping up to help hurricane victims
Here are the headlines for Monday, October 7.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island students stepping up to help hurricane victims
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
State Assembly District 1 – Stephen Kiely
State Assembly District 1 – Tommy John Schiavoni
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
State Assembly District 2 – Jodi Giglio
NORTHFORKER
Quiz Masters! Trivia nights trend across the East End
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: the Black Manhattan
